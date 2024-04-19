Israel launches missile attack on Iran despite US caution - Reports

File photo

Israel has launched a missile attack against a site in Iran, according to US broadcaster ABC News.

Iran’s semi-official Fars news agency has reported explosions in Isfahan province with state television reporting flights in several cities have been suspended.



The escalation comes more than six months into Israel’s war on Gaza amid heightened tensions across the region.



The Israeli action is in reaction to Iran's mass drone and missile attacks last Saturday which Israel said it had intercepted 99% of the deployed projectiles.

Israel's action is also against the United States' position that it would bear the full brunt of the consequences for any response.



The US, through President Joe Biden, however, said it maintained an ironclad commitment to ensuring the security of Israel.