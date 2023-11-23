Israel vrs Hamas: Every land 'occupied' by Israel in 1967 belongs to Palestine - Palestinian Ambassador to Ghana

Palestinian Ambassador to Ghana, Abdalfatah Ahmed Khalil Alsatarri

The Palestinian Ambassador to Ghana, Abdalfatah Ahmed Khalil Alsatarri, has said that the only way for the conflict between Israel and Hamas to end is if the former leaves all of the Palestinian territories it has illegally occupied.

Speaking in a yet-to-be-aired interview on GhanaWeb’s Lowdown, Ambassador Alsatarri accused Israel of breaking international law by refusing to leave Palestinian land on the West Bank and the Gaza Strip, which it has illegally occupied and built illegal settlements on.



He said that it has been internationally recognised that every land Israel occupied after the 1967 war belongs to Palestine.



“… all the lands Israel occupied in 1967 are Palestinian lands. How many international laws do we have, one?



“If we have one, this is the international law; all the lands occupied in 1967 are Palestinian lands. If we are looking to stop this conflict and we have international law, Israel should leave the lands it occupied in 1967,” he said.



He reiterated that the only way the Israel-Palestine conflict would end is if the Jewish country leaves the Palestinian territories it is occupying, saying “This conflict would not stop without the occupiers leaving our lands.”



Hamas fighters breached the Gaza border with Israel and killed some 1,400 Israelis on October 7, 2023, prompting an unprecedented scale of bombardment of the Palestinian enclave.

According to the Gaza Health Ministry, Israel’s relentless bombardment of Gaza has so far killed 9,770 Palestinian civilians, including more than 3,500 children, as of November 5, 2023.



