‘Israel will collapse and never wake up again’ – Kwesi Pratt backs Palestine

The General Secretary of the Socialist Movement, Ghana, Kwesi Pratt Jnr, has voiced his support for Palestine in the ongoing war between Israel and the Islamist extremist group, Hamas, which has left many Palestinians dead.

According to him, Israel’s relentless bombardment of the Gaza Strip is barbaric and must be condemned.



Pratt Jnr, who made these remarks at the 'National Match for Palestine’ protest held in Accra, on Thursday, November 2, 2023, said that Israel can never defeat Palestine and would cease to exist in future.



He added that the protest is to condemn the atrocities being committed by Israel.



“This is a manifestation that makes it clear and loud that we would always stand with justice. We say in this manifestation that Palestine would never, never, never, be defeated.



“And we say in this manifestation that just like Hitler’s regime collapsed, just like apartheid collapsed, the Zionists and Israel would collapse and never wake up again,” he said.

The protest, which was jointly organized by the Palestine Solidarity Campaign and the Accra Collective of Socialist Movement of Ghana, was joined by 1000s of Ghanaians protesting Israel’s attack on Gaza.



Hamas fighters breached the Gaza border with Israel and killed some 1,400 Israelis on October 7, 2023, prompting an unprecedented scale of bombardment of the Palestinian enclave.



According to aljazeera.com, Israel’s relentless bombardment of Gaza has so far killed 8,500 Palestinian civilians, including more than 3,500 children.



