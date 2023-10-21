Israeli Embassy thanks Duncan-Williams for prayers, pro-Palestine voices react

Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams during the prayer fir Israel

Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams of Action Chapel International ministry, is one of few clergymen to have publicly offered prayers for the State of Israel in the midst of recent hostilities with Palestinian group, Hamas.

According to GhanaWeb checks, at the latter part of his sermon of October 15, 2023, the respected clergyman asked the congregation to pray for Israel as a nation, for its peace and security in the face of the attacks.



He also extended the prayers to cover the Middle East and all continents of the world stressing how unpalatable war was. The flag of Israel was emblazoned on the giant screen behind his as the prayers were said.



In a social media post days later, the Israeli Embassy in Ghana extended thanks to the clergyman for his prayers and support.



They captioned their October 17 post on Twitter (now X): "We would like to extend our appreciation to @ArchbishopNick and the entire @ActionChapel community for their support for Israel.

"Led by His Eminence, members of the ACI congregation both on ground and online prayed for peace for the State of Israel and the Middle East as part of their Sunday Service. We are very pleased with such show of support in these devastating times. #PrayForJerusalem," the post accompanied by two photos added.



In reacting to the post however, social media users were largely critical of the post for different reasons.



Most of them, who appeeared to be pro-Palestinian in the orientation, pointed out how Israel has doggedly mistreated Palestinians on whose land they are continually annexing by force.



For others, the fact that Israel is a Jewish nation that continued to get the attention and solidarity of Christian faithful was a concern. The fact that the clergyman has not prayed for flood victims in the Volta Region was the concern of another person.

The Israeli onslaught on Gaza was triggered on October 7 when Hamas launched a military offensive that killed 1000s in Israel. Israel declared a state of war and has since been bombing Gaza.



See some reactions below:





Its apparently more appropriate 2 openly advocate 4 Israel: an oppressive state, than 2 advocate 4 the people whose presence n support help grow the church n further its initiatives. This is why I struggle 2 reconcile my faith wth the need 2 belong 2 a church #OccupyJulorbiHouse https://t.co/mEQBh0cbwC — Laxmi Afi (@laxmiAfi) October 18, 2023

Christians supporting Israel just because it's in the Bible when Israeli jews think Christians are idol worshippers who deserve to be killed is actually hilarious https://t.co/62bHu1EsPN — the cat's pyjamas ???? (@Oi_Penelope) October 18, 2023

These religious frauds do not speak for Ghanaians.



We ???????? stand in solidarity with Palestine and unequivocally condemn Israeli genocide and war crimes in Palestine.



Palestine will be free. #FreePalestine ???????? https://t.co/5KsElZCrh8 — Wunpini F. Mohammed, Ph.D (@wunpini_fm) October 18, 2023

Making connections between African Pentecostal-Charismatic leaders, their support of Israel, and why they continue to value Palestinian life less. They share more in common with US evangelical/far right views abt Islamophobia, homophobia, patriarchy, dreams of a Christian Nation. https://t.co/h0PxfVqj66 — Girish Daswani (@girishdaswani) October 19, 2023

Action chápel is supporting genocide on Palestinian people. Israelis HATE CHRISTIANS. Idk where Ghanaian pastors and religious leaders get the idea that Israelis are holy https://t.co/RVbPMLA9Zw — Benny???? (@coolbreeze2345) October 18, 2023

