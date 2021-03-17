Issue a statement condemning offensive 'juju loving' Ewe textbooks - Nana Akomea to NPP

State Transport Corporation (STC) Chief Executive Officer and a leading member of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nana Akomea has called on the party leadership to immediately issue a statement condemning the controversial history textbooks.

The textbooks published by Badu Nkansah and Golden Publications have sparked public wrath as the books talk offensively about the Ewe ethnic group in Ghana.



The books titled History of Ghana and Golden English portray Ewes as "voodoo" enthusiastic people and make further disparaging remarks about the ethnic group and Ghana's first President, Dr. Kwame Nkrumah.



Nana Akomea, speaking on "Kokrokoo" on Peace FM, found the books very offensive.



He urged all political parties, specifically the NPP to condemn the author, publisher and the authorities who failed to do due diligence, hence causing the books to go on the market.

". . in fact, if all political parties would issue a statement for all Ghanaians to know that we have a common goal against these things that would describe a group in Ghana in those terms. Because we know the NPP doesn't really get votes in the Volta Region but we, all the same, get some votes. We have a sitting MP. The Regional Minister is an NPP, for example. The District Chief Executives are NPP. So, it's not good.



"The party I believe should come out with a statement condemning this thing and all the political parties should be united and condemned this. And then, a full inquiry should take place," he stated.



