Issues of sanitation must be taken personal and not relying on government alone - Chief of Adukrom

Participant Adukrom.jpeg Some resident participating in the exercise

Mon, 15 May 2023 Source: Kwabena Ahwireng Martin, contributor

The Chief of Adukrom, Nana Otutu Ababio V has called on his Ghanaians at large to take the issues of sanitation personally rather than relying on the government alone to solve it.

According to him, these will reduce the burden on the government and also ensure common diseases are avoided, especially diarrhoea, and malaria.

He made these comments last Saturday when the Adukroman Foundation together with the Chief and his elders of Adukrom organized a massive clean-up exercise across the entire township.

Nana Ababio V used the opportunity to commend citizens of Adukrom who have come together to form the Adukroman foundation especially Emelia Buzzell aka Mama Emelia as founder,Michael Yaw Afari CEO, Nana Ahunoabobrim Osuodumgya Otutu Ababio V as Director, Rachel Yeller administrative/co organizational of events,

Awo Pampim Ako Tettebea Mankrado Hemaa/co-organizer,

Christiana Amoah and Noah Asare Board of Directors and finally

Ruth Appiah and Shirley Abedi-Boafo as Directors for taking such a great initiative in giving back to the society where they came from, more especially when the foundation took it upon itself to provide four mechanized boreholes for the community during last year's project.

A clean up exercise that brought hundreds of people together, almost the entire population of the community both the aged, the youth, sections of students and other institutions such as Ghana health service, Zoomlion Ghana Limited and more in displaying a high level of willingness and unity among throughout the exercise.

Speaking at the program, the district environmental officer for Okere, Mr Jato Joe expressed his happiness for the community in carrying such a major clean-up exercise since it would bring many health benefits to the people and the entire community.

He said a filthy environment breeds several illnesses which in most cases lead to death if it is not tackled timely and advised that, it is always safer and cheaper in keeping our environment clean in health-wise than to carry money in fighting diseases that could be avoided if the soundings had been kept clean from dirt.

He used the opportunity to urge the Chief and his elders, the Adukroman foundation and the entire community to be doing such a clean-up exercise regularly to keep the environment clean which would also help to protect the people from contracting some common diseases.

