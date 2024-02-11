It has nothing to do with Bawumia, NPP – Apostle Opoku Onyinah clarifies viral Facebook post

The former chairman of the Church of Pentecost, Apostle Dr Opoku Onyinah

The former chairman of the Church of Pentecost, Apostle Dr Opoku Onyinah, has suggested that his cryptic social media post on Saturday, February 10, 2024, has no correlation with ongoing rumours of him being in consideration for the running mate role of the New Patriotic Party for the 2024 elections.

Apostle Onyinah has distanced himself from the political connotations of his post, following the diverse reactions to the post.



In the latest post, Apostle Onyinah explained that the previous post was created from the Church of Pentecost’s theme for the year 2015.



He admitted that while the timing of his post might have fed into the rumours, he did not make it with the idea to subtly confirm his association with Bawumia’s candidature.



“Very interesting. I coined my last post when we (The Church of Pentecost) adopted the theme, ‘Being a Good Steward of God in my Generation’ in 2015. I examined the man who received one talent and hid it in the ground.



“I then wrote, ‘The Lord has a reason for creating me. Burying my talent and making it redundant is doing a disservice to my family, church, nation, and world. If I fail to speak, to work, to contribute, I allow the 'bad' minority to rule and dictate. Often, the silence of the majority or a good one helps the noisy minority destroy society or even rule.’ It has many lessons,” he wrote.

The post further reads “Last night, I was looking for a quote that touched my heart on preaching to post it. As I could not find it and stumbled on this, I posted it. It has nothing to do with what is going on. Perhaps it has come at the wrong time. Timing is important. I still “keep my head” and place Christ first in whatever I do.”



In his post dated February 10, 2024, the apostle noted the need for him to fulfil his purpose in life noting that failing to do so gives room for the bad nuts of society to rule over and destroy God’s creation.



“The Lord has a reason for creating me. Burying my talent and making it redundant is doing a disservice to my family, church, nation, and world. If I fail to speak, to work, to contribute, I allow the 'bad' minority to rule and dictate. Often, the silence of the majority or a good one helps the noisy minority destroy society or even rule. (From my script on Words of Wisdom),” he wrote on his Facebook page.



Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia was elected flagbearer of the NPP in November 2023 and is set to contest the December general election with former President John Dramani Mahama, flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress, as his main contender.



The choice for Dr. Bawumia’s running mate has seen several names being put forth with various arguments being made to support the same.

The names of personalities such as Energy Minister, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh has emerged as frontrunners with the argument of regional balance and the need for stronghold votes, being used as justification.



Those in favour of Apostle Onyinah are falling on the argument of religion as an extra boost for the ticket.



They believe his status and background in the Christian community will serve as a perfect complement to Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia who is a Muslim.



