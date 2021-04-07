It has to go down – Greater Accra Regional Minister orders demolition of building at Lashibi

Henry Quartey, Greater Accra Regional Minister

Henry Quartey, the Greater Accra Regional Minister has issued a directive to the National Disaster Management Organization to demolish a structure on a waterway at Lashibi in Accra.

The Minister who sighted the facility during a tour of the city with officials of NADMO directed them to quickly demolish the building.



He tasked NADMO to work with National Security to ensure that the facility is brought down.



“The Engineer has said he has not authorized this structure to be here. I do not have a problem when people are building but especially with the rains about to set in, we cannot allow these things to go on. NADMO, you will get the machines, National Security will assist you, and it has to go down.”

Vincent Blah Quarshie, the Municipal Engineer of Tema West Assembly lamented that efforts by his outfit to have the facility demolished have yielded no positive result.



The Tema Director of NADMO also made appeals for the demolition of unauthorized structures around at Tema Community Seven Post Office.



He, according to Citi FM stated that the structures on the path pose risk to life and property.