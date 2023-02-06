3
Menu
News

It is Alan's time - Omanhene of Goaso declares

Alan And Goasohene Goaso .jpeg Alan Kyerematen in a handshake with the Goasohene

Mon, 6 Feb 2023 Source: Bright Dzila, Contributor

The Paramount Chief of the Goaso Traditional Area of the Ahafo region, Nana Akwasi Bosompra I, has stressed that it is time for Alan Kyerematen to lead the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

He said that this is because the former Minister of Trade and Industry has served the party faithfully and diligently since 1992, proving through his work that he has the qualities to lead the country.

Nana Bosompra, who presided over the Goaso Traditional Council when Alan Kyerematen called on nananom last Friday to announce his bid for the flagbearership of the NPP, noted that Ghanaians admire his competence, and the rich qualities he possesses to lead the party.

Nana Akwasi Bosompra extolled the sterling leadership qualities of Kyerematen, including his ability to churn out results for productivity, his humility, and patience, as making him capable of leading the party.

As a result, Omanhene urged delegates to elect the former Trade and Industry Minister as their presidential candidate for 2024 as the Ghanaian electorate will willingly accept him.

The Goasomanhene blessed the presidential hopeful and assured him of his support invoking the support of Asanteman and nananom of Ahafo region, reiterating the backing of the Golden Stool for Alan's candidature for the flagbearership of the NPP.

Source: Bright Dzila, Contributor
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Brainy but needy orphan gets sponsorship to study pharmacy at KNUST
How 13-year-old who stabbed rapist to death was saved from jail
GhanaWeb Factcheck: Ken Agyapong's claim Mahama was in power for 6 years is false
Ablakwa vs. Kusi Boateng: Randy Abbey questions government
West Hills Mall incident: Victim was to travel to Germany the day after he died – Report
Prophet Oduro reacts to Ablakwa’s release of Kusi-Boateng’s ID cards
New Jersey Republican Party reacts to murder of Ghanaian-American
Suhuyini insists DDE comment is silly, stupid
How presidency spent GH¢191m in nine months
I paid Ahmed Suale’s school fees unknowingly – Ken Agyapong reveals