It is Alan's time - Omanhene of Goaso declares

Alan Kyerematen in a handshake with the Goasohene

Source: Bright Dzila, Contributor

The Paramount Chief of the Goaso Traditional Area of the Ahafo region, Nana Akwasi Bosompra I, has stressed that it is time for Alan Kyerematen to lead the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

He said that this is because the former Minister of Trade and Industry has served the party faithfully and diligently since 1992, proving through his work that he has the qualities to lead the country.



Nana Bosompra, who presided over the Goaso Traditional Council when Alan Kyerematen called on nananom last Friday to announce his bid for the flagbearership of the NPP, noted that Ghanaians admire his competence, and the rich qualities he possesses to lead the party.



Nana Akwasi Bosompra extolled the sterling leadership qualities of Kyerematen, including his ability to churn out results for productivity, his humility, and patience, as making him capable of leading the party.

As a result, Omanhene urged delegates to elect the former Trade and Industry Minister as their presidential candidate for 2024 as the Ghanaian electorate will willingly accept him.



The Goasomanhene blessed the presidential hopeful and assured him of his support invoking the support of Asanteman and nananom of Ahafo region, reiterating the backing of the Golden Stool for Alan's candidature for the flagbearership of the NPP.