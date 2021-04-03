'It is a fact, NDC hates Kennedy Agyapong' - Ben Ephson

Managing Editor of the Daily Dispatch Newspaper, Benjamin Ephson

Pollster and the Managing Editor of the Daily Dispatch Newspaper, Ben Ephson has stated that sympathizers of the biggest opposition party in Ghana, the National Democratic Congress, NDC, have gross hatred for the Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Hon. Kennedy Agyapong.

He was making submissions in reaction to comments made by Agyapong on Accra-based Kingdom FM's ‘PAE MUKA’ show hosted by Reynold Agyeman.



The two men were discussing the brouhaha relating to alleged threats on the life of the embattled Former Central Regional Chairman of the NDC, Mr. Allotey Jocobs.



"For Kennedy Agyapong I know the NDC hate him, that’s a known fact, but for Allotey I’m not aware where the threat is coming from and who the perpetrators are, but it will be prudent if he seeks refuge from the IGP," Ephson noted.

Ephson recounted a number of assassination attempts on the life of the Assin Central MP, some of which he said he was a witness to.



This week, the experienced politician who recently was sacked by the NDC hierarchy took to his Facebook page to announce to the world that there were plans afoot to assassinate him.