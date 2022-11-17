0
It is a wrong move, not politically correct – Ofosu-Ampofo on Asiedu Nketia competing him for NDC Chairmanship

Asiedu Nketiah And Ofosu Ampofo NDC Asiedu Nketia is contesting against Ofosu-Ampofo for the NDC chair

Thu, 17 Nov 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress, Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo, has described as wrong the decision by the party’s General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, to contest him in their upcoming internal elections.

According to Ofosu-Ampofo, the decision cannot be said to be politically correct.

“In my thinking, the general secretary contesting me is not necessary,” the national chairman who is seeking re-election lamented in a yet-to-be-aired interview with Adom TV.

He disclosed that several attempts by the party’s Council of Elders as well as the 2020 Presidential Candidate of the NDC, former President John Dramani Mahama to get Asiedu Nketia to rescind his decision has failed.

“This move is a wrong move, it is not a politically correct decision and there were moves by the Council of Elders, his Excellency President Mahama himself made moves…” he said.

Mr Ofosu-Ampofo further disclosed what he said had been attempts within the party to cause his failure including painting him as anti-Mahama and setting him up for prosecution.

“When people in the NDC want to disgrace you, they first tag you as anti-Mahama. My own party people recorded me at a meeting held with the leadership of the party and sold it to the NPP who are prosecuting me on that. I have been to court seventy times…” he stated.

Ofosu-Ampofo’s re-election bid is facing stiff competition from Johnson Asiedu Nketia who has decided to elevate from the party’s general secretary position after serving for over a decade as the chief scribe of the NDC.

The NDC’s national election is scheduled to be held in December this year.



