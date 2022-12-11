3
It is an act of abomination - Otumfuo's sub-chief on social media attacks against traditional leaders

Sun, 11 Dec 2022

Nana Yaw Owusu Adu Borfour II, Otumfuo's Baamuhene, has blamed the youth's persistent attacks on traditional leaders on the growing disregard for societal norms and values.

Describing the recent acts of disrespect towards traditional leaders by some youth as an abomination, Nana Adu Borfour said respect for the elderly is eroding among some Ghanaian youth.

"It is a complete act of abomination. It is an issue of upbringing. For those of us who lived with our elders, it is difficult for us to put up such character. Even when someone is discourteous towards me, it will be difficult for me to replicate such regard," the Adum Pampanase Baamuhene said.

There have been recent incidents of verbal attacks on traditional leaders by some youth, including some in the diaspora.

These attacks have usually seen these young men and women chastising traditional leaders on social media over various issues, such as the lack of development.

Watch the video below of the Baamuhene speaking below:



Source: www.ghanaweb.com
