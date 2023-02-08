'It is business as usual and nothing more' – Amoako Baah on 'cosmetic' reshuffle

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

A former political science lecturer at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) says he is not enthused by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s style of reshuffling his appointees.

The reshuffle does not take into consideration the real qualifications and specializations of the appointees, the former university lecturer explained.



According to him, the president’s style of reshuffling lacks consideration for real qualifications and specialisations for the positions designated.



Dr Richard Amoako Baah decried the president’s style of reshuffling while speaking in an interview with the host of ‘The Citizen Show’ Nana Kwabena Bobie Ansah on Accra 100.5 FM on Tuesday, February 7, 2023.



He said there is nothing new about the president’s reshuffle.



“It is business as usual and nothing more. This reshuffle is just cosmetic,” he emphasised.



He was of the view that what is needed to alleviate the plight of the suffering Ghanaians is not “this piecemeal reshuffle but fighting corruption.

“What is paramount now is for the president to cut down frivolous expenditures.”



He alleged that the president is not listening to good counsel but rather his brothers and sisters.



He argued that the posture is as if his family members are the only knowledgeable people in the country.



He said that this was not the posture of the president in opposition.



“If this was his posture many of us would not have followed him to assume the reins of power,” he concluded