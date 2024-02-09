It is difficult to choose lies over entertainment – Asiedu Nketiah on choosing AFCON over Bawumia's lecture

NDC National Chairman, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah

National Chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah has disclosed that he watched a football match instead of listening to the lecture delivered by Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia on February 7.

According to Asiedu Nketiah, he found Nigeria’s semi-final match against South Africa in the ongoing African Cup of Nation (AFCON) more important and entertaining more than Dr Bawumia’s lecture.



“I recorded it because Nigeria’s match was more important to me than what Bawumia had to say... The match was more entertaining than what Bawumia had to say, you know it is hard listen to lies.



"You get infuriated listening to lies so I recorded it and I’ve listened to some portions,” he stated.



Dr Bawumia who is the New Patriotic Party’s flagbearer on Wednesday, delivered a lecture dubbed “Ghana’s Next Chapter” where he outlined his governance plans ahead of the 2024 presidential election.



As part of his vision, the vice president announced that he will reverse some controversial policies introduced by the government despite serving as vice president over the last seven years.

But according to Asiedu Nketiah, Dr Bawumia’s attempt to shift blame on the president will not be entertained by the NDC as the party will go all out to expose the vice president.



“This is just a precursor; we are coming to issue a major response to his statement and expose him properly. Because if you allow falsehood to lead the nation without acting against it you are equally guilty of what is happening.



"So for us, we will keep speaking up and continue to remind him that where were you when we were fight against E-Levy, Emission Tax, VAT on Domestic Electricity.



"Recently they forced through to approve the budget which we denounced, where were the people in the NPP now supporting Bawumia? Were they not in parliament? What did they do? He cannot come and deceive us at all,” he told Kwame Nkrumah of Okay FM.





