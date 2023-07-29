It is illegal to refer to anyone as a witch - Parliament

Parliament of Ghana

In Ghana, it is now considered a crime to label or accuse anyone of being a witch.

This comes after Parliament, on July 28, 2023, passed the Criminal Offences (Amendment) Bill, 2022, which explicitly prohibits the practice of accusing others of witchcraft and criminalizes related actions such as declaring, naming, or labelling someone as a witch.



This was contained in a report by Graphic.com.gh.



According to the report, the main objective of the bill is to amend the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29), with the specific aim of preventing individuals from acting as witch doctors or witch-finders. This legislative step is part of a broader policy initiative to address attacks and human rights violations stemming from witchcraft accusations.



During the parliamentary debate preceding the bill's third reading, all members of Parliament who participated in the discussion unanimously supported the criminalization of all witchcraft-related activities and the accusation of individuals as witches.



They also called for the abolition of witchcraft camps across the country.



The purpose of these measures is to deter false accusations of witchcraft and the associated human rights abuses.

The bill was introduced to Parliament on March 31, 2023, by Francis-Xavier Sosu, MP for Madina, along with other co-sponsors, including MPs Hajia Laadi Ayii Ayamba (Pusiga), Dr. Godfred Seidu Jasaw (Wa East), Helen Adjoa Ntoso (Krachi), and Betty Nana Efua Krosbi Mensah (Afram Plains North).



The bill's background report mentioned that witchcraft was historically practised in England during the 16th and 17th centuries, leading to the Witchcraft Act of 1735 in the United Kingdom (UK) to criminalize such accusations.



The reference to this old UK legislation underscores the need for contemporary societies to enact appropriate laws to protect vulnerable individuals.



The lack of knowledge and education has resulted in the intimidation, beating, and coercion of vulnerable persons, particularly elderly women, some of whom may suffer from dementia. These individuals are often forced to admit to being witches and subsequently face banishment or even lynching.



A specific incident that contributed to the introduction of the bill was the lynching of a 90-year-old woman named Akua Denteh in Kafaba, East Gonja Municipality, Savannah Region, on July 23, 2020, after being accused of witchcraft.



In response to this event, The Sanneh Institute officially petitioned Parliament on August 4, 2020, urging the passage of legislation to criminalize witchcraft accusations.

The bill aims to deter individuals from making false accusations or causing harm to others by branding them as witches. It also addresses the issue of "witch camps" in Ghana, noting that Ghana is the only country known to have established such camps. These camps often house vulnerable individuals, mainly older women, single mothers, widows, and unmarried women, and the living conditions are described as uninhabitable.



The report emphasized that the Universal Declaration on Human Rights upholds the principles of freedom, equality, dignity, and rights for all individuals. These tenets are further reinforced by the Constitution of the Republic of Ghana, which prohibits dehumanizing practices and ensures respect for human dignity. Witchcraft accusations are seen as setbacks to Ghana's efforts to uphold international human rights treaties.



Indeed, witchcraft accusations have been noted as contributing to human rights violations in Ghana, as recorded in the 2022 Country Reports on Human Rights Practices. These violations include physical assaults, stigmatization, and banishment from families and communities. By criminalizing witchcraft accusations, Ghana aims to protect its citizens from such violations and uphold human rights standards.



