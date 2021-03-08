It is in the common interest of Ghanaians to get vaccinated - Farouk Aliu Mahama

Member of Parliament for Yendi, Alhaji Farouk Aliu Mahama while taking his COVID jab

Source: Abdul-Hanan, Contributor

Member of Parliament for Yendi, Alhaji Farouk Aliu Mahama has urged his constituents and Ghanaians to go out and take the COVID-19 jab.

He made this clarion call following the widespread myth of negative implications of the AstraZeneca vaccine to the immune system.



But the lawmaker after taking the jab over the weekend in Parliament insists on taking the COVID-19 vaccine in the best interest of citizens to defeat the virus.



“Taking my jab was to publicly indicate my faith in the reliability and safety of the vaccine and also to encourage my constituents and all Ghanaians to do same.



“It is in the common interest of all Ghanaians to take this vaccine so together, we can drive out this deadly virus from the shores of our country,” Mr Farouk Mahama stated in a Facebook post.



The son of late former Vice President also assured the safety of the vaccine and admonished Ghanaians to support the government of President Akufo-Addo in the fight against the epidemic.

“I can confidently attest to the safety of the vaccine and encourage you all to take yours too when you have the opportunity. Let’s support the President’s unrelenting combat against the coronavirus,” he added.



On Saturday, March 6, Members of Parliament including parliamentary service staffs led by Speaker of the house, Rt. Hon Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin took turns for the vaccine at the Parliament Clinic.



The house which resumed last week was suspended for three weeks after 17 parliamentarians and 151 staff members tested positive for COVID-19.



However, President Akufo-Akufo and Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia together with their spouses took the first shot at the 37 Military Hospital on Monday, March 2, 2021.

