It is inappropriate to say there is a leadership crisis in NDC – Joseph Yamin

Joseph Yamin is a former deputy Ashanti Regional Minister

A former deputy Ashanti regional minister under the erstwhile John Mahama administration, Joseph Yamin, has said it is not appropriate to conclude that there is a leadership crisis in the National Democratic Congress (NDC) following recent happenings in the party.

This comes on the back of some concerns raised over the NDC leadership’s role in acting contrary to the party’s agreement on decision making in Parliament, with the approval of Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta being the most recent.



Some members of NDC MPs have openly registered their displeasure about the conduct of the party’s leadership. The Bolgatanga Central MP, Isaac Adongo has also criticized Haruna Iddrisu, the minority leader for consenting to the approval of Mr. Ofori-Atta.



Speaking on ‘Daybreak Upper East’ on A1 Radio, Mr. Yamin said although he is unhappy with how the party’s leadership is handling issues regarding the appointment and approval of ministerial nominees, it will be inappropriate to describe it as a leadership crisis.

“No, you cannot be confident to say there is a leadership crisis. Maybe, and we are using maybe because we are not Members of Parliament, it is only Members of Parliament that can come out and tell us that this is what happened, but Adongo couldn’t tell us that. Okudzeto Ablakwa has not told us that, so we can only conjecture or assume but our assumption cannot be true.”



He added that, even though the ministerial appointees could have been approved on a majority decision, the party’s grassroots expected the NDC MPs to demonstrate their stand by refusing to approve them on consensus.



“I was disappointed when the NDC wouldn’t also want to take a certain stand and let Ghanaians know that this is our stand. That is where I have a problem. That is where a majority of the grassroots have a problem.”