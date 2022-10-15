'It is just an equalisation tactics to balance the scale' - Baba Jamal on galamsey claims

Former NDC Member of Parliament for Akwatia constituency, Baba Jamal, has reacted to claims that he secured bail for some Chinese galamsayers.

The Statesman newspaper published that Baba Jamal last year represented five Chinese and two Ghanaians standing trial for illegal mining and that he secured bail "for his clients, even though he was once an MP for a galamsey ravaged area in the Eastern Region".



This follows recent criticisms against former NPP National Chairman, Freddie Blay and Capt. (Rtd) Nkrabea Effah-Dartey following their decision to represent some alleged galamsayers in court.



Baba Jamal described the news report as an "equalization tactic to balance the scale".

"None of my clients have been charged with being involved in galamsey . . . this is just an equalization tactic to balance the scale . . . but their charges have nothing to do with galamsey. There’s nothing like galamsey," he said in an interview on Peace FM's morning show 'Kokrokoo'.



“I will not even bother myself asking them to retract and apologise . . . I won't waste my time,” he added.



