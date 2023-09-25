‘It is more than possible’ – Alan's wife garnishes Bawumia's slogan as she pledges support for husband

In a resounding show of solidarity and firm support for her husband, Alan Kyerematen, a prominent figure in Ghanaian politics, his wife Patricia Christabel Kyerematen invoked the renowned slogan 'It is possible', coined by Ghana’s vice president and New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer hopeful Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, but with a little tweak.

Stressing that it is highly probable for Alan Kyerematen to become the president of Ghana in 2024, Mrs Kyerematen underscored the belief that nothing is beyond reach when guided by faith and determination.



“I’m giving him every support that God has given me. The signal is clear. And it is more than possible that this will happen,” she told the media, Monday, after her husband announced he would contest the 2024 presidential election as an independent candidate.



“Alan Kyerematen is a good man, he’s an honest man, he’s the man with vision; he’s what Ghana needs at this time. There’s nothing impossible if God permits it.”



Alan Kyerematen on September 25, 2023, announced his decision to resign from the NPP and contest the presidential election as an independent candidate. Among others, he mentioned he was given a raw deal during the NPP super delegate conference and despite raising concerns, the party refused to address them.



“It is abundantly clear to me, that my services and contributions to the party are not appreciated, and that my continuous stay in the party will create further tension and division, which is an exact replay of circumstances that led to my decision to resign from the party in 2008,” he said.



“The NPP as it exists now has very little resemblance to the party that I joined in 1992 and helped to nurture. The Party has been hijacked by a selected group of Party leaders and elders, government appointees, “behind the curtain power brokers” and some unscrupulous Party apparatchiks.

“Under the circumstances and given the context provided, I wish to use this platform to announce that I am honourably resigning with immediate effect from the New Patriotic Party to contest for the high office of the President of the Republic of Ghana in the 2024 General Elections, as an Independent Presidential Candidate,” Alan Kyerematen declared.



Special delegates conference was 'strategically, tactically skewed in favour of one aspirant' - Alan Kyerematen



In September, Kyerematen complained bitterly about how the superdelegate conference was organized and subsequently withdrew from the November primaries although he made the cut for the final hurdle which would have seen him compete with four others.



In a statement, he said "after having carefully analysed the results" of the recently-held special delegates conference through which the 10 aspirants were whittled down to five, "it is absolutely clear to me from events leading to, during and after the elections" that it was "strategically and tactically skewed in favour of one particular aspirant".



Dr Bawumia won the super delegates conference with a total of 629 votes, representing 68.15% of the vote. Kennedy Agyapong, the Member of Parliament for Assin Central, secured the second position with 132 votes, representing 14.30% of the total, while the former Trade Minister, Alan Kyerematen, took the third spot with 95 votes, equivalent to 10.29% of the vote share.



