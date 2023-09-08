It is most patriotic to serve our nation through national service - Rev. Ntim Fordjour

Rev Ntim Fordjour at the event

A Deputy Minister of Education, Reverend John Ntim Fordjour, has said National Service is the most patriotic way Ghanaians can serve the country.

According to him, Ghanaians need the contributions of all its citizens to grow.



He made this known on Thursday, September 7, 2023, during the flag hoisting ceremony at the forecourt of the headquarters of Ghana National Service Scheme in a ceremony called "NSS Remembrance Day" held to commemorate 50 years of the establishment of the National Service Scheme.



It is also to honour all fallen heroes who served the nation well through National Service.



Speaking at the event, Rev. John Ntim Fordjour urged the youth to emulate the patriotism of these persons.



"Let us arise in the spirit of patriotism and serve Ghana our motherland beyond partisan, religious, or tribal rhetorics that divide us. Ghana National Service Scheme has impacted our national development and will therefore be strengthened to deliver an enhanced mandate of building entrepreneurship, innovation, and employable skills among our youth," he said.



Meanwhile, the NSS owes personnel two months’ allowances, a situation that is causing them hardship.

The institution recently increased the allowances of beneficiaries from GH¢559 to GH¢713 to help them cope with the economic hardships they are facing.



Due to this, the Ghana National Service Personnel Association (NASPA) has urged the National Service Scheme to pay the arrears of its members.



Click here to start the nomination process for the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



Vladimir Antwi-Danso speaks on Ghana's security in the face of recurring coups on The Lowdown on GhanaWeb TV with Etsey Atisu









You can also watch this episode of People & Places here:











You can also watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:









Watch the launch of the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards on GhanaWeb TV below:











Share your news stories and ideas with GhanaWeb





To advertise with GhanaWeb







AE