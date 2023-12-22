It is not my job to clear or convict anyone accused of wrongdoing - Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo said that his role in the face of corruption allegations is not to clear or convict individuals but to ensure due process through independent bodies.

According to him, it is important for rule of law and independent investigations in addressing corruption accusations against government appointees.



Speaking at an event, he noted that the institutions at the helm of fighting corruption, and prosecuting those found culpable, should be accorded the needed respect.



“It is important for the rule of law that the public institutions responsible for detection and prosecution and the punishment of corruption of crime be accorded respect until their own conduct is impeached. If that respect is not accorded to the foundation, an orderly government can be easily subverted to the loss and pain of each and everyone of us. That is why so far, every single alleged act of corruption levelled against any of my appointees has been investigated by independent bodies such as CHRAJ,CID of the police and in some cases by parliament itself.



“It is not my job to clear or convict any person accused of wrongdoing or engaging in acts of wrongdoing despite the effort of some who tag me as the clearing agent,” he said.



The president explained that as president, he only refers the allegation against his appointees to the appropriate agencies.



Akufo-Addo added that, he does not interfere in the affairs of the institutions who are investigating his appointees.

“That is the job of the court and the law or enforcement agencies. My job is to act on allegations of corruption by referring the issues to the appropriate agencies for the relevant enquiry and actions and if necessary the suspension of the affected official pending the conclusion of the investigation. That is exactly what has been done since I assumed the mantle of leadership since January 2017,” he noted.



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



Click here to follow the GhanaWeb General News WhatsApp channel



NW/NOQ



You can also watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:



