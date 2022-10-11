'It is not true, the chief is a liar' - Tarkwa MCE denies involvement in galamsey

File photo

Benjamin Kesse, Municipal Chief Executive for Tarkwa-Nsuaem Municipal Assembly, has denied any involvement in galamsey activities within his municipality.

The MCE was accused by Nana Nyowah Panyin IV, the Chief of Dompim-Pepesa in the Tarkwa municipality of engaging in galamsey activities.



In an interview with Joy FM, the Chief indicated that he has evidence to prove that the MCE together with Member of Parliament for the area, George Mireku Duker and Kobby Okyere Darko Mensah, the Western Regional Minister are all involved in polluting the water bodies with their galamsey activities.



But in a response, the MCE noted that the accusations smack of malice.



The MCE explained that the Chief is accusing him and two others because they did not support his bid as a Chief, hence this allegation when he got an opportunity on national radio.



“It is not true. Whatever he said is a lie, a total lie…There is an issue here in Dompim and it is purely chieftaincy; and he knows that we do not support his bid so he started this long ago about three years ago and he has been running around.

“Today, he knows that the President is very much particular about the fight against galamsey so he feels that he is taking the opportunity to make this wild allegation so that he will get a hearing for what he is saying. So that the President will call somebody and disappoint the person. I have documentation to the effect that he wrote to the President not to appoint me. He has done everything,” Benjamin Kesse stressed.



What the Cheif said about the MCE



Nana Nyonwah Panyin IV, on Monday, October 10, 2022, to Joy FM that he has incontrovertible evidence to implicate the trio in galamsey activities.



“I know not of any company but I know of the very people who are behind the operations of ‘galamsey’ in my area. First and foremost the Regional Minister, Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah is involved.



"The MP for the area, Tarkwa Nsuaem, Honorable George Mireku-Duker is also involved and the MCE, Benjamin Kessie is also involved. I have told you I am not going to disclose my arsenals to you.”

He did not state the exact nature of their involvement in galamsey, which has become an issue of national concern with increasing pressure on government to curb its growing spread.



“They said they were going to sue, so let them sue. I’ll let out my arsenals at the right time,” Nana Nyonwah Panyin IV alleged.



PEN/SARA