It is obvious he is tired – Mahama reacts to Akufo-Addo’s ‘endorsement’ of NDC candidate

Presidential Candidate of the opposition National Democratic Congress, John Dramani Mahama says he equally endorses the president's endorsement for the NDC parliamentary candidate for Odododiodio, Nii Lantey Vanderpuye instead of Nii Lantey Bannerman, the NPP Candidate.

According to former President Mahama, the president's blunder was induced by virtue of his failure as leader of the country and the stress that has come with it.



President Akufo-Addo speaking at the NPP’s final campaign rally held in the Odododiodion Constituency on Saturday, called on the constituents to vote for himself and the NDC candidate in the December 7, 2020, presidential and parliamentary elections when he actually meant to say they should vote for him and the NPP parliamentary candidate.



“In Odododiodio, if you are voting for me, then you are also voting for Nii Lante Vanderpuye”, the president said as he held the hand of Nii Lante Bannerman.



Having been quickly notified that he had caused a blunder, President Akufo-Addo mentioned Nii Lante Bannerman. Amid laughter, he apologized and urged the people to pick Bannerman over Vanderpuye.



“I didn’t speak well at all. I have made a mistake. What am I going to do with Nii Lante Vanderpuye? I meant Nii Lante Bannerman and I want you all to vote him”, Nana Akufo-Addo said as the crowd cheered and applauded.

Following the incident, former President Mahama who was on the night also wrapping up his campaign in the Ablekuma Constituency asked voters to take notice of the president’s statement and vote for the NDC candidate for Odododiodio.



“The president has run out of ideas. Today he went to Ododiodio to campaign and he lifted the hand of his parliamentary candidate and asked the people of Odododiodio to vote for him and to vote for Nii Lantey Vanderpuye. I agree with him 100%, they should vote for Nii Lantey Vanderpuye,” he said.



Mr Mahama was quick to point out to the cheering supporters that whiles he want them to take heed to the president’s statement, they should ignore the part where he calls for votes for himself and consider voting for him, John Mahama instead as president.



“But on the other one, that one I don’t agree with him at all. They should vote Ododiodio for JM. It is obvious that the president is tired and he has no message, so let us relieve him, of this burden that he is carrying. So that he can go and take a rest, and then let us take back this country and let us build the future for our children and children’s children,” he added.



