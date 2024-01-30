It is only under Akufo-Addo that the one collecting tax doesn’t have legitimate appointment - Dr Apaak

MP for Builsa South, Dr. Clement Apaak

The Member of Parliament for Builsa South, Dr Clement Abas Apaak, has descended on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for allowing the Commissioner of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), Rev. Dr. Ammishaddai Owusu-Amoah, to work without a legitimate appointment for two years.

According to him, it is unprecedented that the GRA commissioner who is past his retirement age and had no contract to continue his service, is the one in charge of collecting taxes from citizens.



This comes after the Commissioner of GRA, Rev. Dr. Ammishaddai Owusu-Amoah, admitted in a Public Accounts Committee (PAC) meeting on January 29, 2024, that he's past the retirement age.



He acknowledged, further, that he has been working without a contract for two years and is into his third post-retirement year without a contract.



Reacting to this development on X, the Builsa South MP questioned why a person who’s beyond the retirement age will still be at post despite the pronouncement from the Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, that the government will no longer engage anybody who’s gone past the retirement age which is 60.

“A GRA Commissioner working without a post retirement contract from 2021? It's only under this NPP government that a man collecting our taxes has no legitimate appointment. The levels of lawlessness under our "legal luminary" President are unprecedented,” the post read.



