It is possible for Ghana to have zero active cases – GHS

Director of Health Promotion at the Ghana Health Service, Dr Aboagye Da Costa

Director of Health Promotion at the Ghana Health Service (GHS), Dr. Aboagye Dacosta has said that Ghana can record zero active cases of COVID-19 only if all Ghanaians adhere to the safety protocols outlined by authorities.

In an interview with Samuel Eshun on the Happy Morning Show, he drew attention to New Zealand’s excellent handling of COVID-19 cases and noted that Ghana can attain such feat if it follows suit.



“Countries like New Zealand are not using any vaccine. They have been able to fight the disease by the normal safety protocols that we have. If Ghanaians are following all the safety protocols with everyone wearing a nose mask, sanitizing and washing of hands, if we do all these, we can have zero active cases. In fact we were nearly there. We must be careful now”, he stated.



He admonished that while we wait for COVID-19 vaccines to help combat the disease, we must take up the responsibility of keeping ourselves safe. “We will try our best to get the vaccine but we must follow the safety protocols in terms of wearing the nose masks, washing of hands and other things. We can defeat COVID-19”, he added.

In his 22nd address to the nation on measures against COVID-19, the President observed with distress the disregard for safety protocols by some Ghanaians.



He has thus directed the IGP to allow the Police Service enforce the safety protocols such as the wearing of masks at all places and public transports.



Ghana’s active cases stand at 1,924 with 352 deaths.