It is propaganda - Duffuor camp shoots down fake flyer of Kwabena Duffuor Jnr endorsing Mahama

Some members of the campaign team of Dr. Kwabena Duffuor Jnr, a parliamentary candidate aspirant of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Sekyere Afram Plains constituency, have denied claims that their candidate is supporting John Dramani Mahama as against his father, Dr. Kwabena Duffuor, in the impending presidential race.

According to the sources within the camp, who have spoken with GhanaWeb, a flyer making rounds on social media, showing the son of Dr. Duffuor as also having endorsed the candidature of John Dramani Mahama, is false.



In the said flyer, it shows Dr. Kwabena Duffuor Jnr’s face splashed alongside that of the former president, John Mahama, in his bid to become the Member of Parliament (MP) for Sekyere Afram Plains.



But the Duffuor camp has shot down the flyer, indicating that it is fake and should be disregarded.



“We have seen the flyers flying around and can confirm that the poster is fake. It’s just propaganda and should not be taken seriously,” one of the sources told GhanaWeb.



Dr. Kwabena Duffuor Jnr is the former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of uniBank Ghana Limited who now wants to become MP for Sekyere Afram Plains on the ticket of the NDC.

He is also a friend of the former president, John Dramani Mahama.



The NDC will hold its presidential and parliamentary primaries on Saturday, May 13, 2023.







