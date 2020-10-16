It is sheer ignorance and mischief – Prof Oduro rips Captain Smart apart over Naana Opoku-Agyemang

Prof. Opoku-Agyemang is said to have written to the Management of UCC for a contract extension

Former Pro-Vice-Chancellor of the University of Cape Coast (UCC), Prof George K. T. Oduro has labelled Captain Smart as ignorant and mischievous over allegations the radio presenter and journalist made against the running mate of the opposition National Democratic Congress, Prof Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang.

Captain Smart recently disclosed on the radio that Prof Opoku-Agyemang wrote to the management of UCC asking for her contract as a lecturer to be renewed.



According to Captain Smart, the NDC running mate received salary payment for August and September even though she never worked during the period, having ended her part-time contract with the university.



Captain Smart expressed shock that Prof Opoku Agyemang having been appointed selected running mate will to write to the University asking for a contract renewal.



But reacting to the statements by Captain Smart, Prof Oduro, a Professor of Educational Leadership at UCC cited ignorance on the part of the journalist and indicated that he would not have made the statements if he knew how the University administration worked.



"Initially when I heard the news, I laughed but later I felt it was propaganda he (Captain Smart) was engaging in just to tarnish the name and reputation of the woman," Prof. Oduro stated in a telephone interview with Benjamin Tetteh Nartey on Thursday, October 15, 2020, on GBC Radio Central.

Explaining his point, Prof Oduro said the appointment of lecturers at the university level is for a period of four to six years and is subject to renewal, adding that no regulation bars anyone from being a lecturer and running for political office.



Citing the situation of the current Zongo Minister, Prof. Oduro said Dr. Mustapha Hamid only applied for secondment when he was made the Minister of Information and even with that, he applied for leave of absence.



“The Executive Secretary of the National Accreditation Board is a parliamentary candidate, but he hasn't resigned from his post. These persons can only resign if they win to become either the Vice President or Member of Parliament," he added.



Reacting to claims of salaries paid to Prof. Naana Opoku-Agyemang by the University, Prof. Oduro said professors who are given post-retirement contracts are not necessarily teaching but for PhD supervision purposes.



"Now that she is the running mate for the NDC, government isn't paying her and so if she is supervising her PhD students and the university pays her, there is nothing wrong with that.

"When your contract at the university is about ending, the university would write to prompt you about it and enquire if you would want to reapply. Second, your Head of Department must also prove that your services are needed and thirdly, there should be a medical report that indicates that you're not up to 70 years yet, but if you are in good health you can reapply for your contract to be renewed," he said.



He explained further that an application for contract extension does not necessarily mean an extension will be granted adding that "for Captain Smart to order Prof. Opoku-Agyemang's to go and withdraw her contract renewal application is sheer ignorance and mischievous".



He emphasized the orderly handling of managerial issues at UCC and said there is always the surety of due diligence when it comes to contracts and salary payments.