It is time for Ofori-Atta to meet the press - Sally Frimpong Mann

The dire state of the economy requires a press meeting from the Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, Ghanaian entertainment critic, Sally Frimpong Mann has said.

According to her, it is time for Ghanaians to have a firmer understanding of what is causing the current hardship.



“When I was with Graphic, you could see all these ministers doing meet the press. So I think this is a crucial time for the minister of finance to meet the press. Let the press ask the questions so they can better explain it to Ghanaians,” she said.



Speaking about the poor performance of the Ghanaian cedi against the US Dollar, Sally explained to Doreen Avio, show host of Matter Dey on Hitz FM that Ghanaians are overwhelmed with the frequent sod-cutting pressers of the government.

“All that we hear is sod-cutting for road, for this. But it is not the road that we are chopping. We are hustling. Everywhere make wild. So Hon. Finance Minister, please meet the press,” she requested.



In the past week, the Ghanaian cedi has been performing poorly against major trading currencies, especially the US dollar. It is reported that the cedi sells at about GHc 14.50 to the US Dollar.



