It is true; Rawlings flew a jet fighter under Adomi Bridge - Afotey Agbo

Nii Laryea Afotey Agbo is the Regent of Katamanso

Joseph Nii Laryea Afotey Agbo, who worked within the close circles of former president, Flt. Lt. Jerry John Rawlings, has waded into the controversial subject on whether or not the former statesman flew a plane under the Adomi Bridge at Atimpoku.

According to him, the stories are true that Rawlings flew a plane under the bridge, although he insists it was no ordinary plane but a jet fighter.



Recently, a viral video surfaced and was attributed to the incident of how Jerry Rawlings flew under the bridge but was quickly fact-checked to be a false video. It was an old video from a performance by an aerobatic pilot, Jurgis Kairys in Kaunas, Lithuania, in 2000.



But, Nii Laryea Afotey Agbo insists Rawlings flew a jet under the Adomi Bridge, a feat he claims was an easy thing for him to do.



“It is easy to be done. It’s not fake news. If I have a very low sports car, I can drive very low under an articulator truck or a tanker truck, cross to the other side and return to base. And he told me this,” he insisted.

He made this known in an interview with Citi TV as he shared his fond memories of the former president who died on November 12, 2020, at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.







