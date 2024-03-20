It is unacceptable to use state power to suppress dissent – Akufo-Addo

President Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has asserted that the use of state power to suppress dissenting voices within Africa is unacceptable.

The human rights lawyer made the remarks while addressing a conference hosted by the African Union on unconstitutional changes of government in Africa.



President Akufo-Addo in his address underscored the need for leaders in the subregion to uphold democracy in Africa.

“When elections are not truly free and fair and legal tactics are employed to undermine the spirit of democracy, when legal loopholes are exploited to subvert constitutional provisions that guarantee inclusion and participation, and when state apparatus is used to muzzle freedom of expression, citizens begin to feel the democratic processes have taken them hostage and often celebrate anything that looks like an end to their present predicament," he said.