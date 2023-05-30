It is wrong! Repeal it immediately - Joe Biden on Uganda's new anti-LGBTQ law

Uganda president Yoweri Museveni and Joe Biden at the White House | File photo

President of the United States Joe Biden has demanded the repeal of Uganda's Anti-Homosexuality Law, barely a day after it was signed into law by his counterpart, Yoweri Kaguta Museveni.

The White House, on May 29, published a statement in which Biden referred to the new law as a "tragic violation of universal human rights."



He also descrived it as wrong and called for its repeal immediately.



The US government also listed a number of economic sanctions Uganda will be subjected to adding that visa sanctions will be imposed to officials over the law and instances of corruption.



President Museveni signs anti-LGBTQ law



President Yoweri Museveni signed the much talked-about anti-homosexuality bill into law on May 29.

The new legislation limits the offence of homosexuality to gay sexual acts, carrying a maximum penalty of life imprisonment.



Aggravated offences, such as sexual abuse against minors or disabled individuals, or infecting a victim with a lifelong illness, can result in the death penalty, the BBC Africa LIVE page reported.



The law also mandates reporting of any homosexual abuse against children or vulnerable individuals. International organizations expressed deep concern over the law's impact on health education and outreach programs for AIDS and the safety and well-being of LGBTQ individuals.



Statement from President Joe Biden on the Enactment of Uganda’s Anti-Homosexuality Act



The enactment of Uganda’s Anti-Homosexuality Act is a tragic violation of universal human rights—one that is not worthy of the Ugandan people, and one that jeopardizes the prospects of critical economic growth for the entire country. I join with people around the world—including many in Uganda—in calling for its immediate repeal. No one should have to live in constant fear for their life or being subjected to violence and discrimination. It is wrong.

Since the Anti-Homosexuality Act was introduced, reports of violence and discrimination targeting Ugandans who are or are perceived to be LGBTQI+ are on the rise. Innocent Ugandans now fear going to hospitals, clinics, or other establishments to receive life-saving medical care lest they be targeted by hateful reprisals. Some have been evicted from their homes or fired from their jobs. And the prospect of graver threats—including lengthy prison sentences, violence, abuse—threatens any number of Ugandans who want nothing more than to live their lives in safety and freedom.



This shameful Act is the latest development in an alarming trend of human rights abuses and corruption in Uganda. The dangers posed by this democratic backsliding are a threat to everyone residing in Uganda, including U.S. government personnel, the staff of our implementing partners, tourists, members of the business community, and others. As such, I have directed my National Security Council to evaluate the implications of this law on all aspects of U.S. engagement with Uganda, including our ability to safely deliver services under the U.S. President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR) and other forms of assistance and investments. My Administration will also incorporate the impacts of the law into our review of Uganda’s eligibility for the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA). And we are considering additional steps, including the application of sanctions and restriction of entry into the United States against anyone involved in serious human rights abuses or corruption.



The United States shares a deep and committed partnership with the people of Uganda. For more than 60 years, we have worked together to help millions of Ugandans live healthier, more productive lives.



Our programs have boosted economic growth and agricultural productivity, increased investments in Ugandan businesses, and strengthened our trade cooperation. In total, the U.S. Government invests nearly $1 billion annually in Uganda’s people, business, institutions, and military to advance our common agenda. The scale of our commitments speaks to the value we place on this partnership—and our faith in the people of Uganda to build for themselves a better future. It is my sincere hope that we can continue to build on this progress, together, and strengthen protections for the human rights of people everywhere.



