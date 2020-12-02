It is wrong for National Security Operatives to use sirens - Security Expert

Richard Kumadoe, Fraud and Security Consultant

Fraud and Security Consultant, Richard Kumadoe has asserted that it is wrong for National Security Operatives to run about in the country with their sirens blaring loudly.

According to him, the use of sirens has been abused in Ghana to the extent that, National Security Operatives who are supposed to work undercover loudly blare their sirens wherever they go, even for their personal reasons.



His comments come on the back of an incident which happened earlier this week where National Security Operatives assaulted a Military Officer for not paving way for them when they had their sirens blaring.



The Security Consultant added that nowhere has it been stated in the constitution of the country or road traffic regulations for road users to pave way for National Security Operatives when they have their sirens blaring or for them to even use sirens in the first place.



Speaking in an interview with Samuel Eshun, host of the Happy Morning Show aired on e.TV Ghana and Happy 98.9 FM, Richard Kumadoe said, “We have abused the use of sirens in Ghana and National Security Officials meant to operate covertly are now moving about all over town with their sirens on, blowing their cover. You don’t even need to pave the way for National Security officers if they have their sirens blaring”.

On his authority, it is unprofessional for security personnel to even beat up or manhandle a citizen for not giving them way in a traffic jam, regardless of it being an emergency. “This is because the conditions on the road may not be favourable for one to move aside. Even if the Military Officer was in plain clothes, they had no right to abuse him. Something may have been wrong with his car and that might have prevented him from moving away”.



A senior non-commissioned officer of the Ghana Army, Warrant Officer Class One (WO1) Mashud Salia, was assaulted by National Security Operatives a few days back.



The National Security Operatives physically assaulted and handcuffed WO1 while in uniform over his inability to give way to a convoy of four vehicles. The incident happened at the Ashaiman Tulaku section of the Tema-Akosombo highway, on Wednesday, November 25, 2020.