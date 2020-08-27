Politics

It'll be one of the wonders of the world for Mahama to win 2020 polls - Minister

Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei-Mensah

Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei-Mensah is very optimistic that NDC’s flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama has no chance whatsoever of winning the upcoming December 7, presidential polls.

He stated emphatically on NEAT FM’s morning show 'Ghana Montie', Thursday, August 27, 2020, that the former President’s ambition to recapture power will be unsuccessful.



“Mahama can never win the 2020 election, it’s impossible. It will be one of the wonders of the world for him [Mahama] to be President in 2020,” he confidently told host Kwesi Aboagye.



Simon Osei-Mensah was reacting to John Dramani Mahama’s numerous promises to Ghanaians if voted into power again.

The former President was reported to have assured miners of returning to them their concessions seized by the Nana Addo-led government if he wins the next election.



But Ashanti Regional Minister believes Mr. Mahama is hallucinating, “He is just making promises just to canvas for votes.”



“What concession is he talking about, his brother’s own?” he questioned.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.