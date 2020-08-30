Politics

It'll take NDC 72 years to do what Akufo-Addo has done in 3 years - Kofi Akpaloo

Flagbearer of the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG), Kofi Akpaloo

The flagbearer of the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG), Kofi Akpaloo, has expressed disappointment in former President John Mahama's decision to legalise okada business in the country.

According to him, it will take the NDC 72 years to accomplish what the Akufo-Addo-led government has done in 3 years, but the LPG will use only one year.



Former President John Mahama says his government will legalise the commercial operation of motorbikes popularly known as Okada when voted into power in 2021.



According to him, the Okada business has become a means of sustenance for young people who are unemployed.

Addressing people during his tour of Kpando in the Volta Region, he stated that “our law says Okada is illegal, but it is a reality it has come to stay and you can’t stop it. So, I say when we come into office, we legalise it but we will regulate it.”



Anyone interested in pursuing an okada business will be trained and also educated to obey all needed traffic regulations, John Mahama added.

