It makes no sense – Nana Aba Anamoah fumes over Otto Addo part-time coaching role

Broadcaster, Nana Aba Anamoah does not see the wisdom in having Otto Addo as a part-time coach for Black Stars, when the senior national soccer team is expected to play at the 2022 Qatar World Cup.

Former Black Stars defender, Joe Addo, had on SoccerChat on GHOne TV argued that it was unfathomable the decision to have a part-time coach when the country is to partake in the tournament which will be played from 20 November to 18 December.



“The Ghana national team is going to play the most important tournament in our history; that is the World Cup. We’ve done it three times so it’s not automatic that you’ll get there; we missed the last time. And we’re going there with a part-time coach? Are you kidding me? In this day and age? Hell no!” a displeased Joe Addo said in the video sighted by GhanaWeb.



Building his argument further, the former footballer said “We have to have a substantive coach to go to the World Cup. I could be wrong but I can’t go to a very important tournament with an interim coach.



“We don’t have the resources to hire a permanent coach or does the coach not want to be permanent? You have to go all in. so, either we have a permanent coach who is taking us to the World Cup or we don’t have a coach.”



Reacting to the comments, Nana Aba Anamoah the decision to have a part-time coach “makes no sense”, stressing that “The World Cup is serious business”.

Meanwhile, the ace broadcaster is in disbelief over George Boateng’s dual role as Black Stars assistant coach and Bein Sports pundit at the World Cup.It came to light on Thursday, October 20, 2022, that the former Aston Villa youth coach will be serving two masters at the World Cup – Ghana and Bein Sports.While serving as assistant Ghana coach, Boateng will also be working as an analyst for the Qatari media network.This has shocked social media users and Nana Aba Anamoah has added her to the protest.

“Hehehehe I hope this isn’t true. Imagine players also signing deals as pundits during the World Cup,” she tweeted.



Ghana is paired in Group H alongside South Korea, Portugal, and Uruguay.



The Black Stars will begin their World Cup campaign against Portugal on November 24, followed by South Korea on November 28, and conclude against Uruguay on December 2 at the Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakra.





