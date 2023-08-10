It makes no sense that ECOWAS is fighting those who want to liberate their countries - Akwasi Addai Odike

Founder and leader of UPP, Akwasi Addai Odike

The founder and leader of the United Progressive Party (UPP), Akwasi Addai Odike, has expressed concerns over the position of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) in addressing the political crises countries that are having the military taking over government.

According to him, it doesn’t make sense as many of these countries are fighting to liberate themselves from bad leadership under the democratic governance.



“Let us sit down to save this country. We must have a National Dialogue where everybody contributes on how the impasse in Niger and Burkina Faso will not near our doorsteps.



“But rather, they are fighting those who are fighting for freedom for their country, what sense does it make,” he said.



He continued to say, “Show me the sense in the decision by the ECOWAS leadership, you are fighting the people wo are fighting to liberate their country”.



Akwasi Addai Odike criticised the decision-making of ECOWAS leadership, questioning the wisdom of their actions.

To him, when there is concerns of citizens are not given consideration given the rising unemployment rates, danger lies ahead.



“Don’t they think. Even if they are not thinking right, can’t you see that danger is ahead of us because a lot of people don’t have jobs. Majority of Ghanaians are not working and now they are at galamsey sites with arms. They use these arms to fight the police and the soldiers.



“When you see these signs, the wise people should begin to think. When we come and sit here, it is not because we love to talk but we want to defend the next generation. We need to sacrifice for the next generation,” he added.



Meanwhile the President, Nana Addo Dakwa Akufo-Addo and some other presidents in the West African sub-region are meeting in Lagos, Nigeria upon the invitation of the ECOWAS chairman, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.



The summit is for the leaders to deliberate on the next steps to be taken against Nigerien junta, as the military leadership in that country have defied ECOWAS's ultimatum.

