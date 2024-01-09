It’s possible together - Ursula courts more support in Ablekuma West

Ursula Owusu-Ekuful is seeking re-election as MP for Ablekuma West

The support and enthusiasm towards the NUMBER 1 slot picked by the incumbent Member of Parliament for Ablekuma West, Mrs. Ursula Owusu-Ekuful towards the 27th January, 2024 New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary contest has been increasing as the day goes by.

Delegates and supporters of the Minister of Communications and Digitalization say, the lawmaker deserves the massive endorsement from them because she has the experience and shown them love over the years since she had the role.



They indicate and describe Hon. Ursula as an example of development and unity, who they say has not only brought goodness to the delegates and constituents in general but also, brought a lot of positive hallmark which makes her stand above every individual when it comes to the Ablwkuma West constituency.



According to them, her campaign slogan for the 2024 ‘IT’S POSSIBLE TOGETHER’ is the best and strategically chosen to support whoever the party has settled on for national election which they say, makes her the best the lead the party in the constituency to support the national agenda.



“Mrs. Ursula can’t be looked down concerning the upcoming primaries. She has achieved a lot for this constituency, shaped and placed delegates, and constituents as far as the main general election is concern on better scale. We can’t allow such development to go astray, either should we accept that she shouldn’t be retained as parliamentary candidate.



“We can’t allow such experience, charisma to lead a whole constituency for that matter to go away. She is MOTHER for all, epistle of experience in the political class. Such gems are hard to find, and needs to be kept very very well. Infact if possible protected to sustain party interest as well as national” a delegate who gave his name as Agnes made it known to this reporter.

Another added, “The Bawumia factor for the 2024 election for the party is prioritize as “It’s Possible” --- then Ursula tells us that, “It’s Possible Together”, it means she is in line with our national agenda, there’s nothing we can do then retain such a person. Her experience and calculative measure in things need to be studied. By hook or crook, she has to be retained for the good progress of the 2024 elections for the party and us all.”



Speaking to the media after a successful vetting on Thursday, January 4, 2024, Mrs. Ursula Owusu-Ekuful said, members of the New Patriotic Party in the Ablekuma West constituency are ready and willing to vote for her to retain the seat for the party.



“Members of the party have indeed identified me again, as the best potential to retain the seat. I have accepted to lead them as their parliamentary candidate for 2024. This is because they have seen in me such leadership qualities which I have exhibited over the years and they are confident that with me as their candidate, victory is guaranteed. It's Possible Together”.



She added, “I am most appreciative of the party leadership's efforts to ensure a smooth vetting process in preparation for the parliamentary primaries for current members of parliament on January 27, 2024. My conviction that the NPP will emerge victorious from this process. Numéro uno!! Always the head and never the tail by His matchless grace”.



According to her, she had made Ablekuma West constituency a traditional stronghold for the NPP and she is ready, together with her constituents and supporters, to maintain that for a long time, stressing on her 2024 slogan as “It’s Possible Together.”

The New Patriotic Party will on 27th January hold its primaries to select candidates that will lead the party in the various constituencies for the December 7 elections.



Hon. Ursula Owusu-Ekuful is of the view that members especially delegates of the NPP in the Ablekuma West Constituency have high hopes for her as they have seen the good works she has been doing in the constituency.



She has promised to continue providing employment opportunities, start-up capitals to the youth and women and ensure the construction of quality roads in the constituency.



The Constituency has so far benefitted from numerous initiatives by the MP including scholarships, small loans, skills acquisition for the youth, provision of ICT Labs, and road construction projects.



The Vetting Committee which was chaired by the National Women’s Organizer of the party, Kate Gyamfua commended Ursula Owusu-Ekuful for her contributions to the party in her capacities as Minister and MP.