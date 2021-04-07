It’s Mahama till NDC wins – Brogya Gemfi tells Rev. Owusu Bempah

Former President John Dramani Mahama

Former Ashanti Regional Youth Organizer of the opposition National Democratic Congress(NDC) Brogya Gemfi says the party will continue to field ex-President John Mahama as Flagbearer until the party wrestles power from the governing New Patriotic Party(NPP).

His comment comes after the Founder and leader of the Glorious Word Power Ministry International, Reverend Isaac Owusu Bempah said that former President Mahama is cursed.



According to him, Mr Mahama is not being rejected by the people of Ghana but rather, there is a mark on his life like that of Cain in the Bible.



He said this mark will prevent the former President from winning any form of election in the country unless he gets a spiritual hand to deal with the curse.



Isaac Owusu Bempah asked the NDC not to politicize what he has said but rather seek help if they are ready to come back to power.

“Our father John Dramani Mahama is not been rejected by Ghanaians but rather, something has happened and he has a mark on him like that of Cain. Someone will say that he had six million votes so what shows that he’s not close to getting back to power. My brothers and sisters, he will contest a thousand times but he will lose.



“He needs mighty hands which are not of a lesser god. He needs a hand and it’s only that Devine hand which will deliver him from the curse. He shouldn’t be fooled into contesting without seeking help from Devine hands because he will lose. He needs someone like me to show him what to do before he can contest and win an election in Ghana,” he said while ministering in his church.



But reacting to Rev. Owusu Bempah’s comment in an interview on Okay FM monitored by Kasapafmonline.com, Brogya Gemfi stated that nothing will stop the NDC from bringing Mr Mahama as NDC Flagbearer for the 2024 election and ultimately occupying the presidency.



“Mr Mahama is not cursed, he has rather been blessed by God. If you look at the kind of life he’s lived till now and the very high offices he’s occupied, there’s no doubt that he’s indeed blessed. Whether he (Mahama) likes it or not we’ll bring him back as Flagbearer in 2024. It is Mahama till we win. Mahama will certainly come back to power and continue with the developmental agenda of Ghana.”