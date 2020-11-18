It’s a difficult time, pray for us – Alex Mould confirms death of Atu Mould

The late Atu Mould

Former Chief Executive Officer of Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC), Alex Mould has confirmed the death of his nephew Atu Mould.

In a Facebook post, he said “It is with much regret that I inform you all of the sad news of the passing of my nephew Atu Mould.



He was the son of Sati Ocran and George Mould. Pls, keep the family in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time. Thank you”



MyNewsGh.com on Tuesday, November 17, 2020, reported about the death of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Makam Plant.



Details of where he died and cause of death are still under wraps but it is gathered that his company was into the rental of earthmoving equipment among other logistics.



The seven-kilometre Axim Sea Defence project which stretched from Brawire to Apewosika meant to protect the ancient coastal town in the Nzema East Municipality from the ravages of the sea and the Sea was being constructed by his company.















Life is short charle ..... Rest In Peace Ato Mould. ???????? — MrDumelo (@johndumelo1) November 17, 2020

The unfortunate demise of Mr. Ato Mould is shocking and sad. May God grant him eternal rest and may his gentle soul rest in peace. — cupid valentino (@valcupid) November 17, 2020