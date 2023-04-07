It's a 'no, no' for Ghana - Asabee on LGBTQI+ debate

Minister for Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, Stephen Asamoah Boateng

Source: William Beeko, Contributor

The Minister for Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, Stephen Asamoah Boateng aka Asabee has sent a strong signal to the promoters and advocates of LGBTQI issues in Ghana.

The Minister has declared that Ghana's stance, so far as he is the Minister concerned with two spiritual sectors Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, the LGBTQI is a "NO, NO, NO" for Ghana.



"This whole issue of LGB whatever you guys call it. I even deliberately refuse to know the full name. I have blocked my mind from knowing the full name. The whole thing is not spiritual because they are playing around and using Human Rights to promote it.



"Nobody is asking that they should kill anybody, that's not the issue at all. We are only saying if you are wrong, we need to be able to tell you that you are wrong.



"...How can America which brought us the Bible and puts God first in everything they do get involved and promote the very things that God and the Bible frown upon.



"Is it that they edited the Bible and removed some of its contents or there's something they are not telling us?"Asabee fumed.



Asabee expressed these concerns during a courtesy call on him at his Ministry in Accra on Thursday 6th April 2023, by the President of the Spiritual Faith ECKANKAR Ghana, Mr. Aspect Caiquo and his delegation.

The Minister’s team that welcomed and hosted the ECKANKAR Leadership included the Acting Chief Director of the Ministry of Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, Madam Fati Lily Soale, the Hon. Minister’s Special Assistant, Mr. Joojo Blankson and the Public Relations Officer for the Ministry Madam Mamle Ramani.



The courtesy call, was meant among others, to formally invite Hon. Stephen Asamoah Boateng to participate in both the official launch of the spiritual seminar event on May 9th 2023 and the event proper from 25th to 27th of August 2023.



This came to light prior to some discussions and letters ECKANKAR Ghana had sent earlier to the Ministry in relation to the Spiritual ECK AFRICAN SOUL ADVENTURE SEMINAR 2023.



Asabee further lamented that Ghanaians are losing their true spiritual identity and must make efforts to realign and reconnect their true selves and with God on a different level.



He urged Ghanaians to fully participate in the upcoming Spiritual ECK AFRICAN SOUL ADVENTURE SEMINAR 2023 and explore the full benefits of spiritual growth the seminar will offer participants and guests.



He further assured the ECKANKAR Leadership of his full support during the summit.

On his part, the President of ECKANKAR Ghana, Mr. Aspect Caiquo revealed that Ghana is hosting this year's edition of the ECK AFRICAN SOUL ADVENTURE SEMINAR for the 2nd time since 2012.



He mentioned that since the event is a religious affair, it became prudent that the team visited the ministry to formally engage the minister as a key stakeholder.



He said the event comes off at the Temple of ECK Ghana at Okponglo East Legon, located next to the Erata Hotel.



The ECKANKAR Ghana President Mr. Aspect Caiquo used the opportunity to enter into the spiritual aspects of some doctrines and teachings of the ECKANKAR Spiritual faith.



He mentioned that the organisation is one of the leading Faith-based organisations in Ghana, the ECKANKAR Ghana.



Mr. Aspect Caiquo revealed that the Spiritual Leader of ECKANKAR is Harold Klemp, the Mahanta, the Living ECK Master based in Minnesotta.

He said the event is expected to gather about 7,000 passionate and highly spiritual people from all walks of life most whom will travel from other parts of the world far and near to participate.



Mr. Aspect Caiquo also used the opportunity to present some ECKANKAR Spiritual Materials and Literature to Hon. Stephen Asamoah Boateng and his team



Citing a little background, he said ECKANKAR is an ancient wisdom for today.



Its teachings, which resurfaced in 1965, emphasize the value of personal experiences as the most natural way back to God.



"Whatever your religious background, we show how to look and listen within yourself to expand your consciousness and enjoy spiritual connectedness.



See for yourself—perhaps for the first time—how to live a happy, balanced, productive life and put daily concerns into loving perspective.

ECKANKAR has a few basic beliefs. Simple spiritual exercises are taught that lead to the experience of the Light and Sound of God.



As we practice the spiritual exercises, we learn to recognize the presence of the Holy Spirit in our lives.



According to ECKANKAR, each of us is a Soul, a spark of God sent to this world to gain spiritual experience.



ECKANKAR studies dreams as a source of inner truth, learning how working with our dreams from a spiritual perspective can help us handle daily challenges and learn from them."