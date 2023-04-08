5
It's a pity Akufo-Addo has led Ghanaians into a pit - Former Attorney-General

Sat, 8 Apr 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former Attorney-General, Betty Mould-Iddrisu, has bemoaned the hardship Ghanaians are going through amidst the economic crisis under the Akufo-Addo-led government.

She stated that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has disappointed Ghanaians and led the country into a pit.

Betty Mould-Iddrisu, in an interview with Joy News and monitored by GhanaWeb, said Ghanaians have endured so much pain and still are in these difficult times.

When asked by the interviewer that her friend of 70 years [President Akufo-Addo] has steered the affairs of Ghana from 2017 to date, Betty Mould-Iddrisu quickly said "into the pit...every Ghanaian can see that we have been misled and it is a pity that we have to continue even for another year."

“I think Ghanaians reeled from the shock, they cannot believe what they are in. I must say, I cherish being a Ghanaian even in the most difficult times because I think we are incredible people, we are so generous and we have this innate capacity to absorb so much…we have endured a lot," she said.

“I think anybody can see we have been bitterly let down by this government...The governance of the country has been abominable and even I, never ever thought could get to this stage," Ghana’s first female Attorney General said.

Below is what transpired between the interviewer and Betty Mould-Iddrisu

Interviewer: Your friend is leading this government

Betty Mould-Iddrisu: I know and would not say more.

Interviewer: Your friend you have been with for 70 good years has led us from 2017 up to date ...

Betty Mould-Iddrisu: Quickly interjects to say into the pit...every Ghanaian can see that we have been misled and it is a pity that we have to continue even for another year."

She further said government's attribution of the country's economic crisis to the outbreak of COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine war was false.

Betty Mould-Iddrisu described those comments as misguided beliefs from government.

