It's a pity people recruited to insult have been destroyed - Anyidoho

Founder and Executive Director of the Atta Mills Institute, Koku Anyidoho

Founder and Executive Director of the Atta Mills Institute, Koku Anyidoho said he’s sad for young politicians who were recruited to insult.

According to him, the same people who recruited and trained them have killed their political careers after exposing them.



It will be recalled that Prof. Kwamena Ahwoi in his book, “Working with Rawlings” said some young politicians in the NDC were trained to hurl insults at the founder of the political party, a claim which has been refuted by the names mentioned.



But in a tweet, Koku Anyidoho said he’s sad for these people because they have been destroyed.

His tweet read "I pity the young souls that have been destroyed after being recruited and trained to insult".





I pity the young souls that have been destroyed after being recruited and trained to insult. — Samuel Koku Anyidoho???????? (@KokuAnyidoho) August 27, 2020

