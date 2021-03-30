It's a rip off - Minority lash out at Ken Ofori-Atta on McKinsey Group deal

Haruna Iddrisu is Leader of the Minority caucus in Parliament

Ghana’s Members of Parliament on the Minority side are demanding for a probe into the activities of the McKinsey Group in the economic manage of the country, citinewsroom.com reports.

According to the report, Haruna Iddrisu, the Minority Leader said that the sum of $1.5 million per quarter is paid by the government to the management consulting firm for the services it rendered to the Ministry of Finance and the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) is a total “rip-off”.



He made this known during a debate ahead of the approval of Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, by the House.



Haruna Iddrisu also questioned the relevance of such an arrangement arguing that the country already has organizations that are competent enough to provide the same or do better with the services the McKinsey Group is currently offering.

“…And then you pay McKinsey Group this money to be doing what? We will call for further investigations into the operations and activities of McKinsey as they relate to the Ministry of Finance and as they also work for the Ghana Revenue Authority. We have competent hands to do the work in Ghana.



“We don’t need any McKinsey Group in Ghana for any purpose. It’s a rip-off of the state and the republic given the huge sums of money that are paid to them (McKinsey Group) and we want to know how he arrived at the procurement of that group,” he explained.