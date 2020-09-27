It’s a scam – NDC cautions against fake fundraising website

NDC Flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has distanced itself from a website www.jmdonations.org purported to be for fundraising purposes for the party’s flagbearer.

The website which is a fundraising platform to indicate one's preparedness to volunteer for the campaign for the former President has pictures of him and his running mate Prof. Naana Jane Opoku Agyemang.



“Donate online anonymously or create an account by entering your personal information. You will be able to enter your profile to view donation history, manage orders or even change your password. You could also donate offline by bank deposits or transfers with the information provided,” the website said.

But a statement from the NDC copied to MyNewsGh.com said the party does not have anything to do with the website.



“We wish to state clearly that, neither the Flagbearers’ office nor the National Democratic Congress Headquarters have sanctioned the above fundraising link and as such, we urge all supporters, members, sympathizers and the general public to disregard this link and treat it as a scam.”