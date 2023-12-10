It’s a shame Ghana is yet to ratify African Protocol on Rights of PWDs – Dr. Apaak

Clement Apaak, Member of Parliament for Builsa South

The Chairman of the Caucus on Disability in Parliament t, Dr. Clement Apaak has expressed worry why the Ghana Government is yet to ratify African Protocol on Rights of Persons with Disability (PWD).

In a statement at the ongoing capacity building workshop for Members of Parliament on Disability Issues, the Builsa South lawmaker stated that there is a lot Ghana needs to learn on with regards to persons living with disability.



“I’m currently attending a two day capacity building workshop for Members of Parliament on Disability Issues. The workshop is organised by the Ghana Federation of Disability Organisations supported by UN, Ghana.



“As the chairman of the Caucus on Disability in Parliament, I’m trilled by the active participation of colleagues. Did you know that there are four models by which Disability is conceptualized and defined? They are: 1) Charity; 2) Social: 3) Medical and, 4) Human Rights,” Dr. Apaak stated.



He continued: “We are learning a lot about what we are doing wrong when it comes to disability issues. Even the language and terminologies we use, can have positive or negative effects on persons with disabilities.

“But, honestly, we have not done well as a nation when it comes to rights of persons with disabilities. It’s a shame that some District Assemblies apply the Disability portion of the common fund to all manner of things, rather than disburse the funds timeously, to persons with disability.”



The lawmaker further stated that “It’s even a greater shame that Ghana is yet to ratify the African Protocol on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities. There can be no justification for the delay.



“I’m of the strong conviction that disabilty issues must feature prominently in the 2024 electioneering campaign. We must maintain disabilty issues.



“Disability issues must concern all of us because any of us could become disabled any day, any time. This is why we must always know that disability rights are human rights.”