It’s a shame accountability on election 2020 deaths remains elusive – Ibn Chambas

The African Union (AU) High Representative for the Silencing of Guns, Dr. Mohammed Ibn Chambas, has described as disgraceful, the lack of accountability for some violence-related deaths recorded during the 2020 general elections.

Speaking at the commemoration of the 25th anniversary of the West Africa Network for Peacebuilding on Wednesday, March 13, 2024, in Accra, Dr. Chambas emphasized the need for governments and stakeholders to ensure incident-free elections within the sub-region.



He thus called on Ghana’s election management body to work towards ensuring the upcoming general election in December is incident-free.



“We are hoping that there will be maximum peace than in the last election; 8 persons were lost. It’s a shame that accountability has not been brought to bear on that incident where those persons were lost. That is something we should avoid at all costs,” he stated.



He, however, lauded Ghana’s Electoral Commission and the country’s security agencies for presiding over largely peaceful by-elections held in the aftermath of the 2020 general elections.



The AU High representative expressed hope that the upcoming by-election in Ejisu following the death of the Member of Parliament, John Ampontuah Kumah, will serve as a precursor to preparing for free, fair, and credible elections in December.

On the continental and sub-regional levels, Dr. Chambas called on governments to adhere to election timelines.



A Global Youth Peace and Security Advocate, Gwendolyn Meyers, who was the guest speaker for the event, called for youth development and advocacy as a means of promoting peace.



“Partnerships as networking opportunities between government and non-governmental institutions, civil society organizations, and the private sector can play a pivotal role in enhancing peace education, government policy and legitimacy.



"National youth policies for peace and development should equip young people with knowledge for maintaining peace in the sub-region,” she stated.



The Executive Director of WANEP, Dr. Chukuemeka Eze, noted that the anniversary celebration serves as a platform to celebrate and recognize the organization's contribution to the promotion of peace in West Africa.

He also stated that the organization aims to work further in contributing to peace-building.



“We are also using the opportunity through our Annual Participatory Review and Analysis Process to review our operations. In doing that, to also reflect on key issues in West Africa,” he stated.



Key stakeholders present at the event included Senior Adviser at the United Nations Department of Political and Peace Building Affairs, Emmanuel Bombande, and officials of the Boundary Commission, among others.







