It's a sin to give 'stolen' money as offering in church - Presby Moderator 'fires' politicians

Rt. Rev. Prof. Joseph Obiri Yeboah Mante

Rt. Rev. Prof. Joseph Obiri Yeboah Mante, Moderator of the General Assembly of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana has expressed his dissatisfaction at the rate at which politicians and government officials steal money from government coffers and bring it to the church to offer it to God as an offering.

He has therefore described such an attitude as a sin and therefore must be stopped.



According to him, who ever involves him or herself in a sin, can not think well and make good decisions, adding that the sins we commit in the country hampers the growth of the nation.



He has also charged Ghanaians to stop relying solely on politicians and individuals before doing something for themselves in life.



The Presbyterian Moderator made this call when he joined the Presbyterian Church of Ghana, Sefwi Presbytery to celebrate their ten (10) years anniversary at Sefwi Bekwai on Sunday, June 18.



Delivering his sermon to the congregation under the Theme: "Christ In You, The Hope Of Glory", Prof Joseph Obiri Yeboah Mante noted that no one can move forward in life if the person depends solely on an individual or depends on someone for survival.

"Yes, it's true every one needs someone to hold his or her hand to move forward but that doesn't mean you should always depend on the person all the time," he told the Congregation.



He urge Ghanaians especially Christians to do something with their hands, start something small and with faith, determination and hard work backed by prayers God will enlarge their coast.



He said over reliance on the president, politicians for work will keep some lives of Ghanaians at stand still.



He charged politicians to stop spoon feeding Ghanaians all in the name of votes but rather teach them how to fish, show them the way they can strive to make a living since giving Ghc50 and Ghc100 here and there to party supporters all in the name for votes breeds corruption, one of the sins which is killing the country.



Scholarship Fund

The Presby Moderator also promised to set up a scholarship fund to support the Sefwi students in the church in other to further their education.



He further revealed that as they have done it in some other places, he together with his leadership is taking it into a consideration to a build a Presbyterian Senior High School in the Western North Region (Sefwi to be precise) to help the people in the region.



Prof Obiri Yeboah Mante, the Presby Moderator used the occasion to support the Sefwi Presbytery with five (5) motor bikes to be used to reach out to the people in the remote areas as they spread the word of God through evangelism.



Rev Isaac Twum Boateng, planning committee Chairman and Director, Development and social services who spoke with UTV News believes the visit by the Presby Moderator is a motivation to the Sefwi Presbytery.