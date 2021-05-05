It's all meant to tarnish govt's image - Twum Barimah rubbishes load shedding allegations by Minority

Paul Apraku Twum Barimah is the MP for Dormaa East

Paul Apraku Twum Barimah, the Member of Parliament for Dormaa East, is of the view that the allegations of the Minority in Parliament against the incumbent government in relation to the new timetable for power rationing in parts of the country is only aimed at tarnishing the government’s image.

He explained that contrary to the allegations, there is no plan by the government to institute any national load shedding timetable, as has been expressed in the current timetable.



The New Patriotic Party MP and communication and energy specialist made this known in an interaction with the media, reports graphic.com.gh.



“We are not in energy crises as claimed by the Minority, and the government has not planned any load shedding. What the Minority is trying to do is to incite the general public against the government. They are doing everything they can to create tension and confusion between the public and the government but I tell you, they will not succeed,” he said.



He has therefore called for the public to completely disregard the claims by the Minority and rather lend support to the government as it makes all efforts at transforming the transmission lines in the country and improve power supply.

Paul Apraku Twum Barimah added that despite the inherent challenges in the transmission and distribution aspects of the power sector, there are systematic plans being initiated by the government to bring stability in the country’s power supply.



Also, he rebutted the claims that the current power challenges are due to political interference.



He added that such claims are not true as the government has been operating a transparent and clean system.



He maintained that the allegations by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) MPs are purely to score political points and equate it to their performance under the erstwhile Mahama administration.