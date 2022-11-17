2
Menu
News

It’s an offence for family heads, chiefs to adjudicate child abuse cases – Chief Justice warns

86892173 Chief Justice Kwasi Anin Yeboah

Thu, 17 Nov 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

Family heads and chiefs must stop adjudicating child abuse cases because it is an offence to do so, Chief Justice (CJ) Kwasi Anin Yeboah has warned.

Such cases, the chief justice noted, are criminal acts which ought to be prosecuted by the state.

Speaking at the inauguration of the child-friendly and gender-based violence circuit court in Damongo in the Savanna region, Justice Anin Yeboah said: “Relegating such cases to tradition where the adjudicator is the head of the family or chief is strongly discouraged.”

“It is an offence to do so under the laws of Ghana,” the CJ stressed.

“The laws frown on that. Let us, together, instil discipline in our communities, and we have to change our attitudes toward perpetrators who commit these crimes,” the head of the judiciary said.

Source: classfmonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
'I have said no such thing on radio’ – Gabby replies Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu
'You can't come and throw your weight about' - Rundown of the Ablakwa vs. Gabby exchanges
How Anas' agents tried but failed to 'bribe' Ofori-Atta in Dubai in 2018 - Report
After missing out on England World Cup squad, Eddie Nketiah jets into town for holidays
Anas’ Videos Were Stolen And Sold To ‘Noisy’ Buyer In 2018 – Kweku Baako Reveals
Somebody Called To Enquire About ‘Appearance Fee’ To See Bawumia – Dr. Gideon Boako
Why Joseph Paintsil, Schlupp Were Excluded From Ghana's 2022 World Cup Squad
Mahama saves NDC from EC ‘boycott’ of regional elections with almost GH?2m donation
'Disappointed’ civil servants compare prices at govt's PFJ market to public market
Ghastly accident in Tano North reportedly claims lives of 6 children, many critically injured