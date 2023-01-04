It's baffling how Kumasi has become ungovernable - Bantamahene laments

President of the Kumasi Traditional Council (KTC) Baffour Owusu Amankwatia VI

President of the Kumasi Traditional Council (KTC) Baffour Owusu Amankwatia VI has slammed city authorities in Kumasi as he expresses shock over the growing indiscipline among inhabitants of the Ashanti Regional capital.

The traditional ruler says he is disturbed by the open space filth and the rampant mounting of kiosks and containers making the city centre congested. He puts the blame on the doorsteps of the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly led by Mayor Samuel Pyne as he reveals perpetrators are left unpunished.



“I had the opportunity to put this issue before the Regional Minister when he addressed the regional house. We have nobody to blame other than the KMA and its assembly members. We know assembly members take money from these people to put up these structures” Baffour was quoted by myjoyonline.com as he shared his New Year message with reporters.



The revered chief said his office would be meeting members of the Council as he pushes to restore Kumasi’s lost glory.



“Pavements inhabited by people doing business. It has made Kumasi look like a village. Some laws must be adhered to. But once they (traders) get the authorization from the assembly and authorities, they do not care about the authority of Nananom,” he said.

“Decongestion issues in Kumasi are serious to the extent that people are selling tomatoes in front of Komfo Anokye hospital. We want a KMA that would be able to decongest the city. Nananom do not have political power. The political power is with the KMA.



"We have had a meeting with them and came up with the issue of filth and the issue of trying to put Kumasi in order. In 2023, if they fail to do it, Nananom will take it upon ourselves to make sure Kumasi is clean.



“There are projects currently being done by Nananom and not the KMA. We are trying to privatize the road in front of Manhyia. If we keep waiting for the government, things are not going to happen.



"People say Kumasi is the second city, however, in terms of development, Kumasi is 50 years behind Accra, which is not acceptable. Kumasi is turning into a village,” he added.